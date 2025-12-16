Uganda: 82% of Villages in Uganda Now Access to Safe Water, Says Govt

The Ministry of Water and Environment has recorded significant progress in improving access to clean and safe water across the country, with 82 percent of villages now having access to at least one safe water source according to Olweny Lamu, Assistant Commissioner - Research and Development at the Ministry.

Speaking during Spotlight Uganda hosted by NBS Television on Monday under the theme; "Access to Clean and Safe Water," Lamu highlighted that the government's sustained investments in water infrastructure and sanitation have begun yielding tangible results, particularly in rural communities.

"As we speak now, about 82 percent of villages in Uganda have access to at least one safe water source. This is a major milestone in our journey toward universal access to clean and safe water," he said.

Lamu further noted improvements in sanitation, especially in rural areas, where 77 percent of households now have access to safe sanitation facilities for the proper disposal of human waste.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Access to safe sanitation is just as critical as access to water. We are encouraged that more households, especially in rural areas, now have safe places to dispose of faecal waste, which greatly reduces the risk of waterborne diseases," he said.

Lamu also pointed to the adoption of solar-powered water supply systems as a game changer in extending water services to hard-to-reach communities.

"We now have solar-powered systems in villages where water is pumped from boreholes and distributed directly to households through piped networks. This has reduced the burden on women and children who traditionally walked long distances to fetch water," he said.

Lamu emphasized that the Ministry remains committed to expanding water and sanitation coverage through innovation, research, and sustainable technologies, in line with Uganda's development goals and global commitments such as the Sustainable Development Goal 6 on clean water and sanitation.

Lamu called upon local governments, development partners, and communities to continue supporting water conservation, infrastructure maintenance, and hygiene practices to ensure long-term sustainability of the gains made.