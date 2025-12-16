Uganda: Water and Sanitation Key to Uganda's Urban Growth, Says Govt

The Assistant Commissioner for Sewerage Services, Felix Twinomugunzi, has emphasized the central role of water and sanitation in driving Uganda's socio-economic transformation, noting that access to clean and safe water is a prerequisite for sustainable urban growth.

Speaking during Spotlight Uganda hosted by NBS Television on Monday under the theme; "Access to Clean and Safe Water," Twinomugunzi underscored that water and sanitation are not merely social services but key enablers of development, particularly in urban areas.

"Water and sanitation are fundamental to the transformation of Uganda. Without access to safe and clean water, towns and cities will not grow as fast as they should," he said.

Twinomugunzi explained that Uganda's urban water supply system is managed under a dual framework. Large towns and cities are served by the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), while small towns receive support from the Government of Uganda through the Ministry responsible for water and environment. This approach, he noted, ensures broader coverage and more targeted service delivery across different urban settings.

Twinomugunzi further revealed that approximately 74 percent of people living in towns currently have access to clean water, a milestone that reflects significant progress but also highlights the need for continued investment and expansion.

"While the gains are commendable, there is still work to be done to ensure universal access, especially as urban populations continue to grow," he said.

Twinomugunzi called for sustained government support, private sector participation, and community engagement to strengthen water and sanitation infrastructure, improve service reliability, and safeguard public health.