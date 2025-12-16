Uganda: Nalweyiso Urges Caution, Restraint Following Confirmation of Masaka Catholic Priest in Police Custody

The highest-ranking female officer in the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) and Presidential Adviser on Military Affairs, Lt. Gen. Proscovia Nalweyiso, has called for calm, careful reflection and restraint following the confirmation that Rev. Fr. Deusdedit Ssekabira, a Catholic priest from Masaka Diocese, is in police custody.

Speaking during Sanyuka Morning Xpress on Monday, Nalweyiso cautioned the public against rushing to conclusions over the controversial disappearance of the priest, stressing the need to consider the broader national context, particularly the country's political climate and the integrity of the electoral process.

"Being Ugandan does not make someone perfect. Making mistakes is human, and sometimes people act unknowingly. Eleven days are not few, and what happened is not good. However, some issues are being avoided, and we must think carefully about the bigger picture, especially the elections and the future of Ugandans," she said.

Her remarks come a day after the UPDF officially acknowledged that Fr. Ssekabira is being held by security forces, marking the first confirmation by the military after days of public pressure from the Catholic Church, political leaders and civil society.

In a statement dated December 14, 2025, the UPDF said the priest was arrested for alleged involvement in "violent subversive activities against the state" and is being held in lawful custody to assist with investigations.

"This is to confirm that Rev Fr Deusdedit Ssekabira of Masaka Diocese was recently arrested by the security forces for involvement in violent subversive activities against the state.

He will be produced in the courts of law and charged accordingly," the statement, signed by Col. Chris Magezi, Acting Director of Defence Public Information, read.

The confirmation contrasts sharply with earlier statements from the Uganda Police Force, which had said it was unaware of the priest's whereabouts and was still verifying reports of his alleged abduction.

Masaka Diocese has consistently maintained that Fr. Ssekabira was kidnapped by men in military uniform.

In a statement issued on December 13, 2025, Bishop Severus Jjumba said the priest was seized on December 3, 2025, at around 1:00 pm in Katwe, Masaka City.

"Rev Fr Deusdedit Ssekabira, a priest of Masaka Diocese, was kidnapped by men in Uganda Army uniform, with a drone.

All efforts to locate him have so far been fruitless. It is a grievous wound inflicted on Masaka Diocese, the entire Catholic Church, and Fr Ssekabira's family," Jjumba said.

The bishop added that the diocese and its lawyers were pursuing all legal avenues to secure the priest's release and had called for special prayers, evoking painful memories of Msgr. Clement Mukasa, who was kidnapped in 1976 and never seen again.

Addressing the growing public concern, Nalweyiso urged patience and trust in due process.

"Let us not rush to conclusions. Whoever is with Fr. Ssekabira will come forward and explain what happened," she said.

Beyond the priest's case, Nalweyiso also warned against conduct that could undermine Uganda's fragile political environment ahead of the January 15th elections. She reminded political actors that no individual should place themselves above national stability.

"There are eight presidential candidates. No single candidate should behave in a way that undermines the integrity of the electoral process. The election should not take us to that level," she said.

Nalweyiso further questioned campaign tactics that could inflame tensions, particularly the use of protective military-style gear during political rallies.

"Why would a candidate wear a helmet and bulletproof gear during campaigns, especially when it's claimed that stones come from supporters? It creates the impression of expecting violence. We haven't seen other candidates do this, and it raises serious questions," she said.

While acknowledging President Museveni's long tenure and contributions, Nalweyiso stressed that leadership responsibility must be exercised at all levels of governance.

"President Museveni has done many things over time, but leadership at different levels must also play its role. In some areas, there seems to be little follow-up," she said.

As investigations into Fr. Ssekabira's case continue, Nalweyiso's remarks signal an appeal for restraint, accountability and national cohesion at a time of heightened political sensitivity and public anxiety.