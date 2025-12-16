Somalia, International Partners Warn of Looming Funding Shortfall for Security Forces

Mogadishu — The Somali federal government, the African Union's AUSSOM mission, and the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) on Monday jointly warned that a shortfall in international funding could jeopardize the operations of Somali security forces.

The warning came during a Somali Security Forces (SSF) Trust Fund event in Mogadishu, attended by Somalia's National Security Advisor, senior AUSSOM and UNSOS officials, UN representatives, and members of the diplomatic community.

Officials emphasized that the trust fund is crucial to sustaining Somali-led security operations and urged voluntary contributions to prevent interruptions in military activities.

Maintaining essential support for the forces -- including 540 metric tonnes of rations, 180,000 litres of fuel, and 24-hour air medical evacuation services -- is estimated to cost about $1.2 million per month, while full mandated support runs approximately $2.3 million monthly.

Through the SSF Trust Fund, UNSOS provides logistical and operational assistance to Somali security forces carrying out joint or coordinated operations with AUSSOM. Support includes rations, fuel, medical evacuation, transport, communications equipment, defence stores, and forward operating base infrastructure.