Africa: Somalia Promotes Trade Integration At Africa Free Trade Forum in Morocco

Marrakech, Morocco — Somalia's deputy minister of commerce and industry, Mahmoud Ahmed Abdullahi, took part in the second Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Business Forum held in Marrakech, Moroccan and Somali officials said.

The meeting brought together African trade ministers, heads of trade institutions and business leaders to discuss coordinated and transparent implementation of the AfCFTA, the world's largest free trade area by number of participating countries.

On the sidelines of the forum, Abdullahi held talks with senior AfCFTA officials, Morocco's prime minister, the country's minister of industry and trade, and trade ministers from Tanzania, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Djibouti, according to a statement.

The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties, expanding trade cooperation and boosting Somalia's role in Africa's economic integration.

Somalia's participation underscores its commitment to regional trade connectivity, effective implementation of the AfCFTA and leveraging continental market opportunities to raise the country's profile on Africa's business platforms, the statement said.