Africa: Somalia Promotes Trade Integration At Africa Free Trade Forum in Morocco

16 December 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Marrakech, Morocco — Somalia's deputy minister of commerce and industry, Mahmoud Ahmed Abdullahi, took part in the second Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Business Forum held in Marrakech, Moroccan and Somali officials said.

The meeting brought together African trade ministers, heads of trade institutions and business leaders to discuss coordinated and transparent implementation of the AfCFTA, the world's largest free trade area by number of participating countries.

On the sidelines of the forum, Abdullahi held talks with senior AfCFTA officials, Morocco's prime minister, the country's minister of industry and trade, and trade ministers from Tanzania, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Djibouti, according to a statement.

The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties, expanding trade cooperation and boosting Somalia's role in Africa's economic integration.

Somalia's participation underscores its commitment to regional trade connectivity, effective implementation of the AfCFTA and leveraging continental market opportunities to raise the country's profile on Africa's business platforms, the statement said.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.