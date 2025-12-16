Uganda: Kakumiro Has All Reason to Vote Museveni - Says PM Nabbanja

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has said the people of Kakumiro District have every justification to continue supporting President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, citing visible improvements in infrastructure, social services and household incomes across the district.

"Our people support Mzee. Why? Because of social services," Nabbanja said. "When you look at Kakumiro, the evidence is there for everyone to see."

She pointed to the expanding road network as a key driver of transformation. "We have tarmac roads from Mubende up to Kakumiro, to Kibale and up to Kagadi," she said. "We also have tarmac from Kakumiro up to Hoima through Buhimba, and there are more roads planned to be tarmacked in the next budget."

On healthcare, Nabbanja said government has deliberately moved services closer to the people. "Out of 24 sub-counties, we have 22 health centres, and we even have one sub-county with two health centres," she noted.

She also highlighted her personal contribution to health infrastructure. "Some of you came when I was handing over the health centres," Nabbanja said. "A Member of Parliament can also contribute." She added, "Before I became Prime Minister, I constructed three Health Centre IIIs--Kisengwe, Mwitanzige and Mpasana. Those were constructed by myself."

The Prime Minister further pointed to investments in connectivity. "We have so many bridges that have been constructed by government," she said, noting that improved transport has boosted trade and movement.

According to Nabbanja, development in Kakumiro is clearly reflected in living standards. "Here, you cannot see a grass-thatched house," she said. "Our people, as you can see, are now in the money economy." She acknowledged that progress is ongoing, adding, "Some of our people are not yet fully there, but most of them are already in the money economy."

Backing the Prime Minister's remarks, Kakumiro District NRM Chairperson and Minister, Fred Byamukama, said the district is registering measurable socio-economic progress, especially under government wealth creation programmes.

"Kakumiro District has fully embraced the Parish Development Model," Byamukama said. "We have 105 PDM SACCOs, and cumulatively we have received Shs37.56 billion. Out of this, Shs32.79 billion--about 87.3 per cent--has already been disbursed to 32,806 beneficiary households."

He explained that Kakumiro has 103,613 households, with 31.66 per cent already benefiting from PDM. "The remaining 70,807 households include even those who are already in the money economy, which shows that PDM is specifically targeting transformation," he said.

Byamukama also highlighted the impact of the Emyooga programme. "We have 54 Emyooga SACCOs with 17,656 members," he said. "Government has so far disbursed Shs2.46 billion to support these groups."

In education, Byamukama said government has expanded access at all levels. "We have 83 government primary schools and 375 private primary schools," he said. "At secondary level, we have nine government secondary schools and 35 private secondary schools."

"All the nine government secondary schools offer Universal Secondary Education and Universal Post Ordinary Level Education and Training," he added. "They currently have a total enrolment of 4,898 learners."

He acknowledged remaining gaps but said they are being addressed. "Out of 105 parishes, only 44 host at least one government primary school, while 61 still lack one," Byamukama said. "At secondary level, only nine out of 24 sub-counties have a government school, but government is constructing three seed secondary schools, which will reduce the gap."

On health services, Byamukama said Kakumiro has two Health Centre IVs and 17 Health Centre IIIs. "We acknowledge that five sub-counties--Mpasaana, Kisiita, Nalweyo, Kikoora and Bwanswa--still lack a health facility, but plans are already in place to address this," he said.

He outlined planned and ongoing projects, including upgrading Kakumiro HCIV to a general hospital, upgrading Kisiita HCIII to HCIV, construction of new HCIIIs, maternity wards, staff houses, a mortuary at Kakindo HCIV, and the establishment and completion of new health centres.

On water and sanitation, Byamukama described Kakumiro as one of the better-performing districts. "Out of 585 rural villages, 540 have access to safe water, giving us a coverage of 92 per cent," he said.

He cited completed interventions such as spring protection, drilling of 46 deep boreholes, rehabilitation of water sources, construction of piped water systems, and improved sanitation facilities in markets and Kakumiro Town Council.

"These achievements are not accidental," Byamukama said. "They reflect focused leadership, government commitment, and a clear vision to transform Kakumiro socially and economically."

According to Nabbanja, it is these visible gains that explain Kakumiro's political stance. "These are not promises; these are things you can see," the Prime Minister said. "That is why Kakumiro has all reason to vote Museveni."