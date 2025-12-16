Uganda: Government Reaffirms Commitment to Universal Access to Clean and Safe Water

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Water and Environment, Alfred Okot Okidi, has reiterated government's commitment to ensuring universal access to clean and safe water, improved sanitation, and sustainable management of water and environmental resources.

Speaking during Spotlight Uganda hosted by NBS Television on Monday under the theme; "Access to Clean and Safe Water," Okidi emphasised that the core mandate of the Ministry of Water and Environment is the management and sustainable utilisation of Uganda's water and environmental resources for the benefit of both present and future generations.

"Our ministry is tasked with ensuring that water and environmental resources are managed sustainably so that the population remains healthy, wealthy, and climate resilient," he said.

Okidi highlighted that access to clean and safe water is closely linked to public health, economic productivity, and climate resilience, noting that government interventions are designed to improve livelihoods while safeguarding the environment.

Okidi further underscored the Ministry's focus on proper sanitation and hygiene, both at household and industrial levels, as a critical component of water resource management.

"We want to ensure proper sanitisation in households and industries, because water safety and environmental protection go hand in hand," he said

Okidi explained that the Ministry works closely with several agencies and institutions under its supervision to deliver on its mandate. These include the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), which oversees environmental regulation and compliance, and the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), which is responsible for urban water supply and sewerage services.

In addition, Okidi noted that the Ministry comprises various technical departments and oversees meteorological services, which play a vital role in weather forecasting and climate advisory services.

"Our meteorological services are tasked with predicting weather patterns and providing timely advice to the population to support planning, disaster preparedness, and climate adaptation," he said.

Okidi reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to working with stakeholders, development partners, and communities to improve access to clean and safe water, strengthen sanitation systems, and build a climate-resilient Uganda