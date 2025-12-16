Kenya: Mr. Eazi Drops 'Dance Pon Me' - the Ultimate Detty December Party Anthem

Just in time for Detty December, Mr Eazi returns with "Dance Pon Me," an addictive afro-meets-dancehall hit single and video designed for dancefloors, late nights and unforgettable December moments. Following "Sekkle & Bop", his 2021 collab featuring Popcaan, the new single is the latest release from his forthcoming dancehall-inspired mixtape on Mixpak.

Produced by Dre Skull (Popcaan, Burna Boy, Vybz Kartel) and Cadenza (Jorja Smith, Beyoncé, Doja Cat), "Dance Pon Me" is an irresistible, dance-forward earworm powered by a laid-back dembow groove and a deadly singalong hook. It's built for movement-- be it December or not. Mr Eazi dares you to try to sit still.

Written by Oliver Rodigan, Andrew Hershey, Marlon Roudette and Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, the track captures the carefree spirit of the Afro-diaspora at its most joyful. From Lagos to Accra, Nairobi to London, "Dance Pon Me" taps into the shared rhythm of Africa--where music, freedom and fun collide.

Mr Eazi is a Grammy Award-winning artist and creative force who has long soundtracked the culture's biggest moments. From defining Banku Music and delivering global hits like "Skin Tight" and "Leg Over," to performing at Coachella and curating nightlife experiences through Choplife Soundsystem and Detty Rave, his music has become synonymous with celebration. In 2025, Mr Eazi released a new EP MAISON ROUGE which doubles as a homecoming to his Banku Music roots, as well as a love letter to his day one fans and the early signature sound that first made him a cult favourite.

With "Dance Pon Me," Mr Eazi adds another essential record to his legendary catalog--an anthem made for DJs, party lovers and anyone ready to dance through the end of the year.