Africa: Angolan Writer Nituecheni Africano Appointed Ambassador of Literature in Africa

Angolan writer Nituecheni Africano, author of several literary works and recipient of prestigious international literary awards, has been appointed Ambassador of Literature in Africa by the Sankofa Organization.

The announcement was made this morning in the city of Malabo, during a cultural meeting that brought together writers, cultural practitioners, and representatives of African organizations.

According to the Sankofa Organization, the appointment recognizes not only the author's literary merit but also his commitment to the human and cultural values of the African continent.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The selection of Nituecheni Africano reflects his consistent contribution to African literature and his ability to use the written word as an instrument for promoting culture, dialogue, and peace in Africa," the organization stated in an official communiqué, delivered by Professor Dr. Glicério Tudon, spokesperson for the institution.

The appointment will last for two years and aims primarily to promote culture, literature, and peace across the African continent, reinforcing the role of literature as a tool for mutual understanding among peoples and for the appreciation of African identity.

In response to the distinction, Nituecheni Africano expressed gratitude and a strong sense of responsibility regarding the mandate now underway.

"I receive this appointment with humility and a deep sense of mission. Literature has the power to unite peoples, preserve memories, and build pathways to peace. I will work to ensure that the African voice continues to be a bond of understanding and hope across our continent," the writer stated, in a WhatsApp interview.

During his term, the author will act as a cultural representative, promoting reading, encouraging literary creation, and strengthening cultural cooperation among African countries and diaspora communities.

This appointment reaffirms the role of literature as a pillar of African cultural diplomacy and as a strategic instrument for the promotion of peace, education, and sustainable human development in Africa.