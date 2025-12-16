Zimbabwe: Rights Group Flags Widespread Intimidation As November Violations Top 100

Zimbabweans continue to face systematic intimidation, displacement and political coercion, with more than 113 human rights violations recorded in November alone according to the latest Monthly Monitoring Report by the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP).

The report says the abuses affected 6 284 people most of them women and points to what it describes as a persistent pattern of coercion, manipulation and partisan control that is shrinking democratic space across the country.

"These violations not only breach constitutional rights but also erode community autonomy, distort civic engagement and weaken democratic participation," the report said warning that citizens are increasingly unable to exercise their freedoms without fear.

Among the most serious incidents highlighted is the forced eviction of more than 7 000 people in Mt Hampden at the end of November.

Families were reportedly given less than an hour to vacate their homes before bulldozers moved in despite a High Court order meant to regulate the process.

"The immediate handling of the evictions affected the protection of vulnerable populations," ZPP said

According to the report the relocated families were moved to areas without water, sanitation or basic services undermining their right to adequate housing and dignity.

The report also documents widespread political interference in access to food aid, agricultural inputs and social services. In several communities, residents were allegedly told that assistance would only be available to those aligned with the ruling party.

"Political actors exploited authority, resources and economic vulnerabilities to restrict independent assembly and association," ZPP said citing cases where villagers were forced to attend political meetings, traders were compelled to close shops and young people were pressured to publicly renounce opposition affiliations.

At least 29 violations involved restrictions on freedom of assembly and association, rights protected under Section 58 of Zimbabwe's Constitution.

ZPP argues that when these freedoms are undermined, "citizens cannot freely exercise agency or hold the State accountable".

While the report acknowledges some progress in promoting women's participation in leadership and peacebuilding, it warns that under-reporting of violence and rising technology-facilitated abuse continue to silence women.

"Sustainable peace and inclusive governance cannot be achieved without safe, accessible and empowering spaces for women," the report says.

ZPP concludes by calling for greater accountability, neutral distribution of public resources and respect for constitutional rights warning that without decisive action, ongoing abuses risk becoming entrenched in everyday life.

"Systematic interference with assembly and association shrinks public space and deprives citizens of their power to freely shape their political and social destinies," read the report.