Rwanda: AFC/M23 Says Will Withdraw From City of Uvira

William Lloyd-George/IPS
M23 rebels (file photo).
16 December 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

The AFC/M23 movement has announced a unilateral withdrawal of its forces from Uvira, a move it referred to as a major confidence-building step aimed at advancing the Doha Peace Process and achieving a lasting solution to the conflict in eastern DR Congo.

In a statement released on December 15, AFC/M23 said the decision follows “significant progress” under the Doha Peace Process, including the signing of the Doha Framework Agreement on November 15, 2025.

“The Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC/M23) has decided to initiate a unilateral trust-building measure in order to give the Doha Peace Process the maximum chance to succeed in providing lasting solutions to the conflict,” the statement reads.

Uvira, a key commercial and transport hub on the shores of Lake Tanganyika near the Burundi border, had come under AFC/M23 control during recent fighting in South Kivu.

Despite announcing the withdrawal, AFC/M23 warned against what it described as a pattern in which the Congolese army (FARDC) and its allied militias exploit peace gestures to retake territory and target civilians accused of sympathising with the movement.

The movement also addressed regional security concerns, particularly the presence of armed groups hostile to Burundi operating in eastern Congo.

“AFC/M23 reiterates that it will not allow such groups to use liberated areas as rear bases for any hostile acts likely to undermine good-neighbourly relations between our two countries,” the statement read.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.