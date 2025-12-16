Rwanda: Journalists Honored for Shaping Public Dialogue On Sexual and Reproductive Health

Journalists have been hailed as key drivers of change in Rwanda's progress on sexual and reproductive health, with their work credited for breaking cultural taboos, informing communities and saving lives.

This was the message at the 10th edition of the Annual Reproductive Health Journalism Awards, organised by the Health Development Initiative (HDI) on December 12. The awards recognise journalists whose reporting has elevated public awareness and understanding of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR), often in difficult social and cultural contexts.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of HDI, Dr. Aflodis Kagaba praised journalists for continuing to report on sensitive health issues despite challenges. The organisation noted that consistent media advocacy has contributed to Rwanda's progress in expanding access to reproductive health services, including for adolescents.

"Over the past 10 years, Rwanda has put in place strong laws that ensure access to reproductive health services for all. This progress is not accidental. You, the media, have also played a role in making this possible." Dr. Kagaba said.

Dr. Kagaba said that sustained media engagement has helped increase awareness and promote early access to services.

Reporting beyond taboos

Dr. Regis Cyiza, who represented the Rwanda Biomedical Center(RBC) emphasised that even a single message can have far-reaching consequences for young people.

Although comprehensive sexuality education is part of Rwanda's national curriculum, Dr. Cyiza noted that gaps in delivery remain, often due to cultural discomfort. He said journalists have helped fill this gap by ensuring accurate information reaches the public.

"Topics once seen as shameful are now being discussed openly because journalists have refused to remain silent," he added.

Jean-Pierre Uwimana, Vice Chairperson of the Rwanda Media Commission (RMC), described the awards as an initiative that challenges traditional journalism norms and encourages courage in reporting.

Uwimana acknowledged the challenges journalists face, including limited financial resources, difficulties accessing information and logistical constraints. Despite these obstacles, he said, journalists continue to pursue truth because they understand its value to society.

The Swedish Embassy's National Program Officer for Democracy and Human Rights, Louis Busingye congratulated HDI for maintaining the momentum of recognising the journalists over the last ten years.

He pointed out that Sweden is proud to support initiatives that strengthen quality reporting, and ensure that the voices and experiences of women, girls, and vulnerable communities are visible, respected, and heard

Recognising excellence

Three journalists were recognised in each category--print, radio, and television. In all categories, the overall winner received a cheque of Rwf1,000,000 and an HP laptop valued at Rwf1,158,000. The first runner-up was awarded Rwf700,000 and a Samsung smartphone, while the second runner-up received Rwf400,000 and a Samsung smartphone.

Television category

The overall winner in the television category was Alfred Ntakirutimana of TV1, recognised for a powerful story advocating for the gender-based violence in Nkombo island.

The first runner-up was Emelyne Mbabazi of Radio and TV10, whose report examined the impact of parental separation on teenage girls, highlighting how lack of care exposes girls aged 15 to 16 to life on the streets.

The second runner-up was Akimana Erneste of BTN TV, awarded for an investigative story on a young man who impregnated twin sisters, which involved on-the-ground reporting and interviews with the victims' family.

Radio category

In the radio category, Desire Bizimana of Radio Ishingiro went home with the overall winner award. His story exposed the sexual exploitation of minors in bars, revealing how underage girls are recruited and exploited through organised arrangements. The investigative report took nearly three months to produce.

The first runner-up was Emilienne Kayitesi, whose story "Girls Fear Pregnancy More Than HIV" explored changing attitudes among young women around these issues and the need for more sensitisation and education.

The second runner-up was Claude Ishimwe of Radio Salus, recognised for a report on maternal health that emphasised the role of men in supporting their partners during pregnancy to ensure safe childbirth.

Print category

The overall winner in the print media category was Hadjara Nshimiyimana. Her story, "Broken Silence: How HIV Stigma Still Hurts Some Rwandans, and the Quiet Heroes Fighting Back" tells the story of individuals confronting HIV stigma, and the community workers supporting them in advocating for inclusion.

The first runner-up was Jean-Elise Byiringiro, whose article focused on how families, particularly men--are increasingly preparing for childbirth and safeguarding the health of pregnant women and unborn children.

The 2nd runner-up was Kayitare Jean Paul of Imvaho Nshya. His piece "Kicukiro: Ntibaheranwe n'ubuzima bwo kubyarira iwabo" examines teenage pregnancies, highlighting the support teen mothers need to live healthy, fulfilling lives after childbirth, and the importance of stronger community support systems.

New categories

A social media category was introduced for the second time, with the award going to Noella Shyaka for impactful SRHR storytelling on digital platforms.

Regional awards were also presented to journalists from Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo, recognised for a story addressing abortion prevention and the role of community mobilisation.

Since its launch in 2016, the SRHR Journalism Awards have expanded significantly, with annual submissions growing from 15 entries to more than 200. Over 80 journalists from more than 50 media houses and platforms have been recognised for reporting on maternal health, family planning, adolescent SRHR, HIV prevention and gender justice.