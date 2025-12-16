Kenya: Family Blocks Autopsy After Toddler Drowns in Kisumu

Nairobi — Police in Kisumu East Sub-County are investigating a tragic drowning incident involving a one-year-old child after family members and residents allegedly blocked officers from transferring the body to a morgue for postmortem examination.

According to a police report filed at Nyamasaria Patrol Base on December 14, 2025, the incident was reported at about 1:00 p.m. by Frederick Odiwour Otieno, a resident of Koluoch Village in Kasule Sub-Location, Kolwa Central Location.

He reported that his one year-old daughter, had accidentally drowned in a nearby pool of water within the homestead.

Police officers from Nyamasaria Patrol Base, led by the Officer Commanding Police Base (OCPB), visited the scene and found that the child's lifeless body had already been retrieved from the water by members of the community.

Preliminary accounts from neighbours indicated that the toddler is believed to have wandered from the homestead to the nearby pool, where she accidentally fell in and drowned.

However, tensions arose when police attempted to transfer the body to a hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Family members, supported by sections of the local community, reportedly resisted the move, citing financial constraints and stating that they did not wish to conduct a postmortem examination.

As a result of the resistance, officers were unable to process the scene or remove the body.

The police report indicates that officers eventually left the scene unprocessed, with the body remaining at the homestead in the custody of family members.