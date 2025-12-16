Kenya: PSC Advertises Hundreds of Public Service Jobs in Major Ministries

Nairobi — The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced hundreds of job openings across national government ministries, state departments and agencies, offering opportunities for Kenyans seeking public service careers.

In a notice released on Tuesday, the Commission said applications are open for both senior and entry-level positions, with the deadline set for January 9, 2026, at 5pm East African Time.

The vacancies cut across key sectors including trade, foreign affairs, climate change, youth affairs, lands, roads, education, social protection, public administration and meteorological services.

They range from top management roles such as directors, deputy directors and secretaries to professional, technical and support staff positions.

Among the notable openings are posts in the Kenya Trade Remedies Agency, the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, the Executive Office of the President, and the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

The PSC is also hiring clerical officers, office assistants, drivers, records management officers, ICT officers and accountants, with some cadres offering dozens or even hundreds of vacancies.

The Commission said all applications must be submitted online through its official website, www.publicservice.go.ke, or the PSC jobs portal.

Hard copy applications will not be accepted.

"PSC does not charge any fees for job applications, shortlisting, interviews, or appointments. Beware of fraudsters impersonating Commission staff," PSC warned.

Qualified Kenyans have been encouraged to apply early and ensure they meet the requirements for their preferred positions before the deadline.