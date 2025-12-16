Rwanda: TRCF Seeks Rwf65m to Build Own Tennis Court

The Tennis Rwanda Children's Foundation (TRCF) has unveiled plans to construct a tennis court valued at over Rwf 65 million, as part of its mission to expand access to sports infrastructure for young players.

According to Joseline Umulisa, the founder of the initiative, the court will be built in Busanza, Kicukiro District, one of the areas where TRCF currently runs its tennis development programmes.

Founded in 2022, TRCF enrolls nearly 3,000 children, many of whom still lack adequate tennis courts to develop and refine their skills.

Umulisa said the new court is part of the foundation's broader plan to construct 10 tennis courts, aimed at providing children with safe and accessible facilities to nurture their talent.

"We have exceeded what we initially set out to achieve over the past three years. The number of children benefiting from our initiative continues to grow, and that's why we need infrastructure," Umulisa said.

"We are working on a project to build a tennis court that we hope will help some of the children in our foundation unleash their potential in tennis. Alongside supporting their education, they will be able to balance academic growth with talent development," she added.

Umulisa was speaking at the closing ceremony of the TRCF Rising Rackets Tennis Tournament, which concluded at Cercle Sportif de Kigali on Sunday.

The tournament attracted more than 150 participants from various tennis clubs in Kigali. The final day featured competitive matches across multiple categories, including singles and doubles.

In the amateur men's singles final, Richard Munyaneza defeated Colin Karekezi in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, to claim the title. The amateur men's doubles crown was won by Juvens Hakorimana and Alphonse Uwizeye, who overcame Karekezi and Jean-Paul Barukate 7-6(5), 6-3.

The mixed doubles title went to Claude Ishimwe and Gisele Umumararungu, who edged Etienne Niyigena and Carine Nishimwe in a thrilling three-set final, 6-3, 4-6, 10-7.

During the closing ceremony, TRCF raised funds for the planned tennis court through a raffle draw, with attendees purchasing tickets for a chance to win prizes including tennis rackets, boxes of tennis balls, shoes, and jerseys among others.

"As a former champion, I want to leave a legacy by creating a platform and opportunities for children to develop their talent," Umulisa said.