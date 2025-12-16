Uganda: Umeas Award - I&m Select Banking Sapphire Club Named Best Innovation of Year

Kampala — I&M Bank Uganda's Select Banking Sapphire Club has been named Best Innovation of the Year at the fifth Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards (UMEAS), held on Thursday evening at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

The award was received by the bank's Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Annette Nakiyaga, together with members of the marketing team. Launched in October, the I&M Select Banking Sapphire Club is positioned as an exclusive private banking proposition for clients whose financial sophistication, lifestyle and aspirations go beyond conventional banking.

The offering provides members with access to private banking suites at Kingdom Kampala, with additional suites planned at other branches, alongside a range of premium financial and lifestyle benefits. These include the I&M Bank World Elite Mastercard with higher transaction limits and lifestyle rewards, customised treasury solutions, bespoke wealth management services through I&M Capital, offshore private banking via Bank One in Mauritius, access to global luxury experiences such as VIP Formula One and Real Madrid events, and the I&M Multicurrency Prepaid Card, which supports transactions in nine currencies.

Nakiyaga said the recognition underscored the club's role in redefining premium banking in Uganda.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"First and foremost, I&M Bank is honored to be recognized with this award and we sincerely thank everyone who supported us with their votes. To our clients, we reaffirm our commitment to continue breaking new ground and creating innovative financial solutions that elevate your banking experience. The I&M Select Banking Sapphire Club is here to go beyond the exceptional offerings our premium clients have already been enjoying. We are committed to continuously enhancing the banking experience, and we are excited about the innovative solutions and exclusive privileges that lie ahead," Nakiyaga said.

Organised by Evolve Group Africa, the UMEAS brought together leading brands and companies to showcase marketing excellence under the theme "Promoting sustainable marketing excellence." The awards ceremony was preceded by the inaugural State of Marketing Address, a first-of-its-kind marketing masterclass moderated by Robert Victor Nsibirwa, Marketing Manager--Spirits at Diageo/UBL.

I&M Bank CEO Robin Bairstow was among the panelists and emphasised the growing importance of data-driven marketing.

"The marketeer of the future won't be the deepest technical expert in every field, but they must be knowledgeable, confident, and skilled enough to inspire, influence, and direct the real experts around them," Bairstow said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Innovation By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Drawing on the success of the Tukikube ne I&M Bank campaign, Bairstow highlighted the need for close alignment between marketing strategy and business objectives, adding that, "Looking ahead, human beings will keep buying with their hearts, not their heads. It's the reason pricing comes with quality, whether it's coffee, fashion or technology."

Other panelists included Barbra Arimi Teddy, Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at NSSF; John Paul Okwi, Senior Manager for Events and Sponsorships at MTN Uganda; and Jeffrey Amani, CEO of Zeus Group, among others, who shared insights on emerging trends and growth strategies within the industry.

According to Paul Businge, co-founder of Evolve Africa, this year's edition covered the full spectrum of marketing, communications, digital and advertising, from ideation to execution.

"The marketing council played a critical role of ensuring professionalism at every stage of the process, as the awards aim to maintain credibility, transparency and fairness," Businge said.