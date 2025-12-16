Ethiopia: Scholars Affirm Ethiopia's Right to Sea Access, Say No International Law Bars Reclaiming It

Addis Ababa — Political science and international relations experts at Samara University assert that no international legal framework prevents Ethiopia from regaining the maritime access it was stripped of through discriminatory historical processes.

The Red Sea issue remains inextricably linked to Ethiopia's historical legacy, its ancient civilization, the very architecture of its statehood, its national security, and its long-term economic aspirations.

Given its geographical, historical, economic backgrounds, the country has initiated discussions to secure sea outlet based on the principle of mutual benefits and partnership that provide amicable opportunities to strengthen shared development.

Consequently, Ethiopia continues to pursue persistent diplomatic and legal avenues to address the sovereign right of sea access --a quest that has spanned generations.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In an exclusive engagement with ENA, cholars from Samara University's Department of Political Science and International Relations stressed that Ethiopia's claim to sea access constitutes a legitimate demand anchored in law, moral reasoning, and diplomacy.

Muktar Toyib, Head of the Department, argues that Ethiopia's separation from the Red Sea, formerly a legal component of its sovereign territory--occurred through mechanisms lacking international legitimacy.

For him, there is no global statute prohibiting Ethiopia from reclaiming a access to seaport lost through historical bias.

Muktar further characterized the government's current agenda and the collective demand of the citizenry for maritime access as both "accurate and appropriate."

He pointed out a critical legal vacuum: at the time Ethiopia lost its coastline, there was no signed treaty or formal covenant authorizing such a total deprivation of sea access.

Under international law, he noted, such a lack of transparency and formal agreement renders the current status quo illegitimate.

"When Eritrea seceded from Ethiopia, it should not have unilaterally incorporated the entirety of the Red Sea maritime body that previously belonged to the Ethiopian state," Muktar stated.

He added that this monopoly contradicts the fundamental principle of "equitable utilization" enshrined in international water and maritime laws.

Echoing these sentiments, fellow lecturer Kassahun Abera maintained that Ethiopia's quest for a sea outlet is not a sudden provocation but a response to an ongoing injustice.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Legal Affairs International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Because the nation was deprived of its coastline in an inequitable manner, its contemporary pursuit is a restorative measure.

Kassahun underscored that since Ethiopia's claim is grounded in legal reality, the nation must remain steadfast in its commitment to resolving the matter through formal diplomatic channels and international legal frameworks.