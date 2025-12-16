South Africa: Jingle Bells or Alarm Bells? Rethinking Our Relationship With Alcohol This Festive Season

16 December 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Darshen Naidoo and Susan Goldstein

It's time we faced the truth: alcohol is one of the most harmful substances we consume, and its impact on health and society is devastating. If we still think that alcohol is 'not that bad', or if we have forgotten about its dangers, maybe it's time for us to revisit what its devastating impacts are on our bodies and minds.

South Africans know that when Dezemba hits, the mood shifts. The music gets louder, year-end parties multiply, and for many, a drink becomes an almost automatic part of celebration. We laugh about the babalaas, stack up cooler boxes and treat alcohol as if it is inseparable from joy.

But it's time we faced the truth: alcohol is one of the most harmful substances we consume, and its impact on health and society is devastating. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), alcohol contributes to 2.6 million deaths globally each year. South Africa ranks among the top five countries in the world for alcohol consumption, with an estimated 62,300 premature deaths annually linked to drinking. The National Treasury reported that in 2022, South Africans consumed 4.5 billion litres of liquor.

In 2023, the WHO boldly affirmed in a Lancet study that "no safe amount of alcohol consumption for cancers and health can be established". In other words, there is no level of drinking that does not harm health.

