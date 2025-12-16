South Africa: Hotspot Libraries Are a Safe Haven for Children

16 December 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Reid Donson

In 2016, a community leader saw a gap for educational spaces. Nearly a decade later, libraries across Cape Town offer kids a safe place to learn.

When community leader Terence Crowster was about 10 or 11 years old, he attended a youth programme at a clinic in his neighbourhood, Scottsville, in Kraaifontein.

A nurse who ran the programme noticed Crowster and singled him out as a leader. Crowster had always felt that he was different, and this nurse gave him an opportunity to be himself. This was a defining moment in his childhood.

"That was in my heart for all these years," says Crowster. "Somebody gave me a chance."

Today, about 40 years later, Crowster sits at a table surrounded by books in Scottsville. The walls of the room are lined with bookshelves and the ceiling is decorated with children's arts and crafts.

The December heat hangs in the air, but Crowster seems completely unbothered. A number of children play on a mat in the centre of the room. This building is known as a hotspot library, which Crowster founded nearly a decade ago.

"I want to give all these kids a chance to see what they're capable of, to see what they've been called to," he says.

From container to library

Crowster opened the hotspot library to provide children with a safe space to learn....

