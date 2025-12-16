Namibia: Over 1 000 Submissions Back Starlink's Push for Namibia Licence

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (Cran) says it has received 1 180 public submissions, with the overwhelming majority supporting Starlink's telecommunications licence application in the country.

Cran spokesperson Mufaro Nesongano says this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The authority aims to announce its decision regarding the licence application by the end of the first quarter of 2026, ensuring thorough review and public engagement throughout the process, the statement says.

"As of last Friday, Cran received a total of 1 180 written submissions. The feedback reflects a broad range of views, with the majority expressing support for the application," Nesongano says.

Of these submissions, 1 164 were supportive and 16 expressed opposition to the application.

Among the submissions was a number of substantive comments the applicant would be required to formally address as part of the evaluation process.

Nesongano says these comments illustrate the public's active engagement and diverse perspectives on Starlink's entry to Namibia's telecommunications sector.

He says the authority is currently in the process of consolidating all received comments, and once completed it would share the compiled feedback with Starlink, providing the company an opportunity to respond directly to the public's concerns and viewpoints within a period of 14 days.

