Namibia: Association Denies Removing Gobabis Deputy Mayor Due to 'Poor English'

The Right to Share Foundation of Namibia has denied that it has removed Gobabis deputy mayor Dina Fillemon as its representative on the council due to being from a marginalised community and speaking poor English.

Secretary Wynand Lukas on Sunday rejected the claims, saying Fillemon was erroneously captured by the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) and was not elected to represent the association.

Some sources within the council, however, claim Fillemon is being discriminated against due to her tribe and her poor English.

Fillemon was removed from the council last week - not long after she was elected as Gobabis' deputy mayor.

"These claims are misleading and politically motivated. The allegations are part of a calculated political game to tarnish the association's image and credibility, following its historic performance in the recent local authority elections, where it secured three seats on the council," Lukas said, denying it was due to her background.

He said the association's firm stance against corruption and maladministration has unsettled opposition forces, who are resorting to divisive tactics to destabilise the association.

Lukas said the association is inclusive by design, accommodating all community members, with a core mandate to restore Gobabis to its former glory through ethical leadership and improved service delivery.

"Fillemon is a member and remains an important member of the foundation and as the leadership, we wish that she will overcome and speedily recover from the trauma she is undergoing due to external influences and attacks from the opposition," he said.

Lukas said the association was founded on the principles of restoring dignity, accountability and justice to communities that have historically been marginalised.

