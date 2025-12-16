Namibia: Virgil Vries' New Chapter After Retirement

FORMER Namibian national team goalkeeper and Brave Warriors shot-stopper Virgil Vries, now based in South Africa, has launched his own goalkeepers' training camp aimed at developing and nurturing young goalkeeping talent.

He's also currently busy with a CAF C coaching license.

Vries, who is currently the head of goalkeepers at Randburg Football Club in Gauteng, established the Virgil Vries Goalkeeper Training Camp in 2024 after hanging up his boots at La Masia FC.

Since its inception the camp has grown significantly, with a large number of young goalkeepers now training under his mentorship.

Vries (36) enjoyed an outstanding playing career, highlighted by being named goalkeeper of the tournament at the 2015 Cosafa Cup, where Namibia emerged champions.

His football journey began at his hometown, Keetmanshoop, where he played for Luton FC in the second division before joining Fedics FC in the first division.

He played a key role in helping Fedics FC secure promotion to the Namibia Premier Football league before later joining Eleven Arrows FC following Fedics' relegation.

It was at Eleven Arrows FC that Vries firmly established his name, earning his Brave Warriors debut in 2009.

His consistent performances eventually secured him a move to Golden Arrows FC in South Africa, where he went on to enjoy a career spanning more than a decade. During that period, he featured for several top clubs including Golden Arrows, Kaizer Chiefs, Maritzburg United, Baroka FC, Moroka Swallows, Carara Kicks FC, and La Masia FC.

He officially retired from professional football in 2024 after spending half a season at La Masia FC.

Vries explained how his transition into coaching began shortly after his playing career came to an end.

"I played for La Masia FC for maybe the first round of the 2023 season, then I stopped and had a break of about four to five months," he says.

"I then joined Randburg Football Club, where they brought me on board, and that's where the whole goalkeeping training journey started. I have been there for the past two seasons, competing in the Gauteng Development League. It's more like Hospol league -- a league focused on development."

Asked about the reception of his goalkeeping camp, Vries describes it as overwhelmingly positive.

"The reception has been very good. Coming into an institution like Randburg, at the end of the day you are a former professional sharing your knowledge and experience."

The Randburg academy has already made its mark on the youth football scene.

"We took part in the Bayhill Tournament, which was unbelievable. We lost in the final, and our other team also lost in the final. Randburg has been growing, especially in terms of our goalkeepers.

"Many teams are already trying to sign the boys. Youth development, especially goalkeeping, requires nonstop work and a lot of patience. After six to eight months, you start to see the small details," he says.

Vries emphasises that goalkeeping is a special position built on repetition and mastering fundamentals.

"Goalkeeping is about repetitions - working on your handling and your diving. If you get the basics right, then you can start working correctly with goalkeepers because, at the end of the day, goalkeeping is a unique and special position," he says. "Your low dives, forward diving movements, high balls with proper arm positioning, coordination, and footwork are all very important. Today's football demands that a goalkeeper plays like a 12th man."

Speaking on the development of Namibian junior national teams, Vries stresses the importance of continuity.

"As a nation, we are going in the right direction with the U15s and U17s. There must be continuity for proper development. If it's not constant, we are also damaging our national team.

"The reason we qualified for two African Cup of Nations tournaments is because of continuity - those U20 players progressed to the U23s and then to the senior team. The foundation was built and laid properly. That was a project that took eight to 10 years."

Reflecting on his own journey, Vries credits humble beginnings and persistence.

"I was inspired by goalkeepers at Keetmanshoop. I was actually forced into the position. I used to like playing in midfield, but they always said, 'No, you look better as a goalkeeper.' I accepted it, started diving on gravel, and persistence was always there - wanting to play in the Namibia Premier League, go abroad, and represent the national team.

"I started at Luton FC in the second division, then moved to Fedics FC in the Southern Stream First Division, where we promoted the club to the premier league. When Fedics FC got relegated, I joined Eleven Arrows FC.

He says being part of the U20 national team helped shaped his direction, which eventually led to him joining Golden Arrows in South Africa, where his journey continued.

