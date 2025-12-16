Namibia: Kandanga Positive About Future of Online Coaching

AFTER six years of online and nutrition fitness coaching, Emily Kandanga says she is positive about the future and is looking forward to introducing various new activities soon.

Kandanga offers one-on-one online fitness and nutrition coaching designed to help women build confidence, consistency and real results from home.

As part of her one-on-one online coaching, clients receive their own customised programme that Kandanga creates to suit their goals, lifestyle, fitness level and capacity. Kandanga keeps in touch weekly to keep clients encouraged and to coach as needed.

"I will be introducing monthly coaching calls for all my online clients and potential clients in 2026. During these calls we will discuss pressing fitness and nutrition challenges," she says.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Kandanga started exploring online fitness around the pandemic era and has not looked back since.

"People needed accessible, structured workouts. What began as a small Zoom group quickly grew into a full community because the demand for flexible, supportive training just kept rising," she says.

Over the years, Kandanga has supported hundreds of women through her online programmes and live sessions.

"I am excited to see what 2026 will have in store for me and this service as more people are opening up to the idea of online training support. It can be just as effective as in-person training, maybe even more because clients are able to realistically take full control of their health and fitness," she adds.

Kandanga says online coaching has various benefits compared to physically going to a gym. She adds that many people often find online coaching cheaper than physical classes.

"Most people join online coaching because they want consistency without the pressure of physically going to a gym or having the flexibility to train when they want to. Others want expert guidance, accountability and results while training in a safe and comfortable environment. It's also perfect for busy women who need efficiency. Online classes tend to cost less because there is no studio rental, equipment or travel costs involved. I can serve more people at once online, which helps keep the pricing accessible while still delivering high-quality coaching," she says.

Kandanga adds that online fitness is for everyone and there is no need for fancy equipment - just a willingness to start.

"It has been a beautiful journey to witness how people's lives have transformed. Many clients have shared that they feel stronger, more confident and more consistent than ever before. Some have improved their mental health, others have developed discipline that spills into their daily life and many love the convenience," she notes.

Apart from helping people, Kandanga says online coaching has given her the flexibility to reach more women across Namibia and beyond, without being limited by location. She says working in this field has allowed her to build a community and create a more sustainable work-life balance.

"I want clients to know that consistency is what transforms you. Show up for yourself, even on the days you feel slow or tired. Keep your space ready, stay patient with your progress and trust the process. Spaces for one-on-one online coaching are now open, but also filling up for 2026. Let's start the year together and create a sustainable movement practice that can support you through all the season of life," Kandanga says.

Client Jennifer Shikongo (32) says she joined in February because she wanted structure, accountability and a way to get fit from home.

"What I need to achieve my fitness goals is exactly what coach Ems is providing. I have a safe space for me to show up for myself and work on my health goals at a pace that does not feel pressured or overwhelming," she says.

She adds that the online coaching programme is convenient and easy to follow. She says she chose this programme because she can train from home, save time and still get the same level of guidance and motivation as with an in-person session.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Nutrition By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I now feel stronger, more consistent and more confident in my body. My energy levels are better and I actually look forward to my workouts now, which is a welcome change. I am also going into the holidays with a different mindset than before because I have cultivated the habit of movement and now I want to find ways to keep active over the holidays too. Luckily, coach Ems is always ready to tweak a programme and provide the support I need to keep me accountable," she says.

For more information follow Kandanga on Instagram @emilykerastus.

In an age of information overload, Sunrise is The Namibian's morning briefing, delivered at 6h00 from Monday to Friday. It offers a curated rundown of the most important stories from the past 24 hours - occasionally with a light, witty touch. It's an essential way to stay informed. Subscribe and join our newsletter community.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.