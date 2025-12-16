Namibia: Michelle Mclean Children Trust Raises N$280 000

The annual charity event, the Michelle McLean Children Trust/Old Mutual Wealth golf day, has raised N$280 000 to support community-driven initiatives focused on education, financial literacy and women empowerment.

Trust founder Michelle McLean says the event attracted 42 teams and 126 golfers who enjoyed a day of camaraderie and competition while contributing to a worthy cause.

She says the funds raised will go towards projects such as the Michelle McLean Primary School at Otjomuise, the Vision For The Future projects (helping children with sight disabilities) and financial literacy programme for pupils and women entrepreneurs.

"We are thrilled with the incredible support from Old Mutual Wealth, co-sponsors and all participants. Raising N$280 000 will help us continue empowering communities and creating opportunities for Namibians to thrive," McLean says.

She adds that the golf day remains their flagship fundraising event and the public's support has made it a resounding success.

"We are proud to be part of an initiative that delivers real impact. At Old Mutual Wealth, we remain committed to supporting education and financial empowerment as key drivers of sustainable development. The success of this year's golf day underscores the power of collaboration in driving positive change," Old Mutual Wealth chief executive Wikus Fourie says.

