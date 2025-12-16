Namibia: African Stars Hit Choppy Waters

Defending champions African Stars are struggling to retain their top spot in the Namibia Premier Football League (NPFL) against fierce competition from several clubs.

The league is being played under the Namibia Football Association (NFA) model.

African Stars FC has been at the top of the log for the past three seasons with close competition from Young African FC, Khomas Nampol, and FC Ongos.

However, the tide seems to be changing during the ongoing football season as Otjiwarongo-based Mighty Gunners is seen to be giving African Stars a run for their money, close on their heels, and in third place is Eeshoke Chula Chula both on 21 points, followed closely by undefeated Unam FC (Clever Boys) in fourth place on 20 points, while rookies KK Palace are seated fifth on 19 points.

Defending champions have had an unimpressive run of which they have only managed to win six matches out of the 12 played, and drawn four with two losses.

Pressuring and giving Stars sleepless nights is Mighty Gunners, who out of 12 matches played recorded six wins, won six and drawn three.

Stars' unimpressive poor run has seen the club's critics and die-hard supporters on social media platforms now calling for the axing of technical head Bob Mafoso.

The red, blue and white outfit recorded two draws over the weekend against Unam FC (1-1) and a goalless draw against FC Ongos on Sunday.

Critics in the football circles argue that there is a likelihood, Namibians could see a new champion crowned at the end of the current football season as African Stars find it difficult to break away.

Eshoke Chula Chula and KK Palace could prove extremely dangerous, posing serious concerns for both Stars and Gunners, and with the NPFL set to break for the festive season, and the final matches set for the coming weekend, the race for absolute dominance by any club can be inconclusive with no clear-cut log leader before the break.

Unam FC is another side closely making headway with no defeat yet, with Young African kicked off the league on a rather disappointing run.

Their recent win over Mighty Gunners (2-1) and unexpected loss to struggling Life Fighters raised concern over their experience during their Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederation Cup preliminary campaign.

Young African is placed seventh, a disappointing run as many expected the Gobabis-based side to kick off the campaign on an oil-run engine with little or no difficulty.

This expectation was, however, short-lived.

FC Ongos and Khomas Nampol have had interesting runs in the past seasons, but their sterling performances normally shown during the early stages of any campaign lacks consistency and renewed commitment towards the end of the season.

Khomas Nampol have signed prolific players who have boasted both experience and talent.

But the uniformed outfit is in a rather disappointing 11th place on 13 points, newly promoted coastal side Eleven Arrows have had an average run sitting eighth on 16 points, one spot above Bucs Buccaneers who is ninth on 15 points.

Off-the-form teams are Tigers SC in 14th place on 11 points, followed by Life Fighters, affectionately known as 'Kahirona', on 10 points, and rock bottom Julinho Athletics on seven points.

However, Ven Blue Waters, Okahandja United and Rundu Chiefs could easily see themselves getting into the relegation zone if they fail to reinforce their ammunition before the festive season break this weekend.

Though still early days, teams from the north are brewing up a huge storm that could prove unstoppable for the likes of Stars and Gunners come 2026.

