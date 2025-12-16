Africa: We Are Different - TotalEnergies CAF Afcon - Where Culture and Diversity Come to Life

With just a few days to the start of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025, as the biggest event on African soil returns with a message that continues to set it apart: We are Different.

Morocco will host the competition for the second time, following the 1988 edition, bringing together teams and supporters from across Africa in a showcase of vibrant heritage, hospitality and shared experience. In Morocco, matches will not only be played; but will be lived through history, art, language and community.

Nine world-class venues across six cities Rabat, Casablanca, Marrakech, Fès, Tangier and Agadir all have their own character, giving fans a chance to explore local culture while attending matches.

Rabat combines modern streets with historic sites, Casablanca blends urban life with landmarks, Tangier brings a mix of Mediterranean and Atlantic influences, and Agadir provides a coastal atmosphere that complements the tournament experience. Together, these cities turn the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON into a journey through Morocco's diversity.

A key symbol of this year's edition is the official mascot, ASSAD the Arabic word for Lion.

ASSAD represents strength, pride and cultural authenticity, connecting Moroccan heritage with pan-African identity and giving fans an icon to celebrate in stadiums, fan zones and community events.

Official fan zones across Morocco will bring the tournament to life in public spaces. Supporters can watch live matches, enjoy local music and dance, taste traditional Moroccan food, and take part in football activities. The fan zones will allow fans from different countries to meet, share traditions, and experience Morocco's and Africa's cultural richness together.

On the pitch, 24 teams will compete for continental honours, each bringing its own style, language and traditions.

From North African tactical teams to West and Central African sides with dynamic approaches, every match reflects the continent's footballing diversity. Off the field, fans engage through music, chants, food, language and rituals, making the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2025 a festival of African culture.

As Morocco prepares to welcome Africa, one truth stands clear: AFCON is different because Africa is different. It is a celebration of talent, pride and identity, where culture and football come together in full colour.