Kenya: 94pc of Kenyans Feel Safer Using Ride-Hailing Apps At Night, Survey

Nairobi — Nearly nine in ten Kenyans feel safer using ride-hailing apps such as Bolt and Uber at night compared to traditional transport options, according to a new survey.

The 2025 Ipsos Ride-Hailing Safety Index Survey shows that 94 per cent of users feel more secure when using app-based transport after dark. Women account for about 70 per cent of ride-hailing users, with the majority aged between 18 and 34.

Safety concerns emerged as the leading reason for using online taxis at night, alongside social, work and commuting needs.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The Safety Index report findings reinforce what our internal data and trends have shown over the years," said Dimmy Kanyonkole, Senior General Manager for Rides in East Africa.

"Women and young people overwhelmingly prefer app-based transport when moving at night because they can track their trip, verify their driver and get dropped directly at their doorstep."

Kanyonkole added that platform data shows a spike in ride and food delivery activity every Friday, reflecting increased weekend movement linked to nightlife and social activities.

The survey also found that ride-hailing services are helping curb drunk driving, with 79 per cent of users saying the availability of app-based transport has reduced the likelihood of impaired driving by providing safer alternatives after social events.

Safety features including driver verification, SOS or emergency buttons, live GPS tracking and trip-sharing tools were cited as the most valued elements. About 97 per cent of users said these features significantly improve their sense of safety.