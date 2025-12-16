Malawi: Emerging Songstress Angellah Masiku to Launch Debut Album At Pre-Christmas Concert

As music lovers in Lilongwe gear up for a pre-Christmas celebration, emerging songstress Angellah Masiku is set to mark a major milestone in her music career with the launch of her debut album titled Muzandilira Amunanga.

The highly anticipated album launch concert, organized by Max Promotions, will take place on Wednesday, 24 December, at Water User Garden in Chinsapo, Lilongwe.

The event will feature a strong lineup of supporting artists, including Jetu, Lady Aika, Miracle Chinga, Evance Meleka, Mlaka Maliro, and Moffat Aligiza, among others, promising an electrifying day of music and entertainment.

Speaking in an interview, Maxwell Olloto of Max Promotions said the concert will offer fans a memorable experience as they usher in the festive season.

"This show will be massive. It's like a double celebration -- celebrating the festive season and also celebrating our sister's music career," he said.

Olloto added that all preparations for the event have been completed, assuring patrons of top-quality performances throughout the night.

On her part, Angellah Masiku expressed excitement about taking a significant step forward in her music journey.

"I am more than excited to make this huge step in my music career. My debut album is filled with mature music, and the production quality is top-notch," she said.

She revealed that the album includes songs such as "Pali Zuwa, uyang'ane" and "Limba Mtima Mwana Wanga," among others.

The concert will attract an entry fee of K5,000 per person.