Namibia: Oniipa Kalawa Fresh Festival Unites Northerners Through Music, Culture

One of the most celebrated festivals in the Oshikoto region, the Oniipa Kalawa Fresh Festival, will return for its fifth edition, aiming to revive the northern spirit that drew more than 17 000 people to its first edition in 2018.

The festival is set to take place at Onethindi from 18 to 21 December.

According to organisers, the event is going to take place under the theme 'Connecting Namibia', which they say aims to bring people together through music, culture and business, while giving much-needed opportunities to young creatives and small entrepreneurs.

According to festival marketing officer Pinehas Shikulo, the 2025 event will go far beyond entertainment.

"We want this festival to be a space where talent grows, businesses shine and the community benefits," Shikulo says, adding that the goal is to make Oniipa a cultural destination that connects people from all parts of Namibia.

According to Shikulo, they have a lineup of great performers, including Gazza, Manxebe, Ama-Daz-Floor, Daymentment, DJ Erik the DJ, Dama Monique, Ice Crystals, DJ Kajozi and DJ Erro.

"More than 30 exhibitors will be attending the festival, showcasing different products, while others will be selling local products and offering the people of Oniipa short-term jobs in logistics, catering and supporting events," he says.

Petrus Shikale, who has been selling beverages at the festival for the past few years, says he managed to offer jobs to locals who always assist him during operations.

"The festival is really trying to give opportunities to everyone," says Shikale.

Shikulo says this year's four-day programme will feature a DJ showcase, followed by the official opening ceremony and live acts on Friday, a main concert and a small and medium entrepreneurs' exhibition on Saturday, and a family fun day with fireworks rounding up the festival on Sunday.

Shikulo calls on companies to come on board as sponsors, assuring them that the festival offers strong visibility and long-term value, especially when it comes to their businesses.

"Our sponsorship plan extends up to 2026 as we want brands to grow with us as the festival expands," he says.

Since its establishment in 2018, the festival has fostered creativity, economic development and community pride in the north town.

Media accreditation for coverage started on Sunday. More information is available via: 085 740 7707 or email kalawafreshfestivaloniipa@gmail.com.

