Namibia: Bank Windhoek Doek Literary Awards Honour Winners

Some of local literature's brightest stars gathered for the Bank Windhoek Doek Literary Awards in Windhoek last week. The awards ceremony honoured Doek! Literary Magazine's poets, fiction and nonfiction writers as well as creatives within the visual arts.

This year's winners are Jeremy Tiboth (fiction) for 'Poisoned Pawn', Filemon Iiyambo (nonfiction) for 'Sonic Overload: Auralgraph From Cairo', Jedidja Kakuva (poetry) for 'In The Shadow Of Reflection', 'Man Enough' and 'When I Wake Up' and Luigi Arnat (visual art) for 'Solitude'.

The Bank Windhoek Doek Literary Awards trophies were based on logo designer Alexandra Dunaiski's concept of "the sun and its light" and were finely crafted by local artist Saima Iita. The winners were awarded a trophy and N$5 000 sponsored by Bank Windhoek.

"The winners of this year's awards represent some of the best writing that has been published in Doek! Literary Magazine with the writers themselves hailing from across Namibia's vast geography - from Tsumeb in the north, Swakopmund in the west, and Rehoboth in the south," says Doek Arts Trust founder and chairperson Rémy Ngamije.

"It is encouraging to see good storytelling from around the country being recognised and rewarded. There is, at times, a feeling that great writing comes from the metropoles and centres of the world, but this year's awards remind us that talented writers, poets and visual artists can come from even the most humble and unknown towns," he says.

"I am delighted to welcome this year's winners to our growing pool of award-winning alumni and congratulate them for having the skill, courage and determination to write and tell stories."

This year's judges were Ndawedwa Denga Hanghuwo, Samuel Mayinoti, Sylvia Schlettwein and Michelle van Wyk. The event included Doek Arts Trust patron Dave Smuts as a keynote speaker.

Smuts highlighted the importance of arts and literature as tools to reflect and shape society, document history, celebrate heritage and inspire social change. While advocating for improved governmental support of the arts, Smuts also urged increased engagement by everyday citizens.

"Citizens are the custodians (of the arts) and need to ensure that art and culture thrive in our country," said Smuts.

"I cannot stress enough how vital Bank Windhoek is to the development of art and culture in our country, in stepping forward and filling this breach that there is, specifically for literature and creative visual art. Thank you for your visionary leadership in this area and may you continue your crucial role."

Speaking on behalf of Bank Windhoek, head of strategic partnerships and corporate social responsibility Bronwyn Moody expanded on the bank's multifaceted investment in the arts. This support includes the acquisition and public display of Namibian artworks as part of its nationwide branch revamp project as well as the Doek Literary Festival and the upcoming Bank Windhoek Triennale.

"As Namibia's relationship bank, we sincerely believe in the importance of nurturing spaces where voices can grow, creativity can flourish and stories, including our own, can be told, preserved and shared," said Moody.

"We recognise that behind every poem, story, essay and piece of creative work there is courage. The courage to observe deeply, to reflect honesty and to speak boldly," she said.

"Tonight, we acknowledge not only the finalists and winners, but every writer who submitted, who sat with the blank page and who chose to contribute to Namibia's growing literary tradition."

