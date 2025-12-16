Congo-Kinshasa: Beni - 200 People Trained Receive Reintegration Kits As Part of the Muda Wa Amani II Project

press release

In Beni, two hundred women and men, including single mothers, vulnerable women, and former combatants, received reintegration kits after completing vocational training. This distribution is part of the Muda Wa Amani II project, meaning "time for peace" in Swahili, implemented by the Swiss NGO HEKS/EPER with funding of 1.2 million US dollars from MONUSCO.

The project supports the Disarmament, Demobilization, Community Recovery, and Stabilization Program (PDDRC-S). It aims to strengthen social cohesion and conflict prevention, promote the socio-economic reintegration of former combatants and vulnerable people, and develop professional skills among youth and women.

For five months, participants trained in fields chosen based on their interests and local opportunities, including IT, plumbing, pastry-making, auto mechanics, brick-making, and tailoring. The kits provided include sewing machines, computers, printers, and various technical tools to help launch independent economic activities.

A commitment to peace

Through this initiative, MONUSCO reinforces its commitment alongside the Congolese Government and PDDRC-S to create conditions conducive to the demobilization of armed group members and their sustainable reintegration into communities. Authorities praised the decision of former combatants to lay down arms and engage in peaceful reintegration.

According to Joseph Sukisa, acting provincial coordinator of PDDRC-S, the approach prioritizes community inclusion. In Beni and Oicha, 200 people were supported, including 140 at-risk youth and vulnerable individuals, as well as about 60 former combatants.

At the end of the training, each participant received a vocational certificate issued by the Ministry of Vocational Training. They were encouraged to use their acquired skills and equipment to develop sustainable livelihoods.

Stories of transformation

For Alexandre Katembo, a former combatant trained in brick-making, the project marks a turning point: "Thanks to the training and kit I received, I'm already working with four colleagues. With Beni's real estate development, this activity allows me to look to the future with more confidence. I also launched a small restaurant thanks to the grant received at the start of the project. Today, I can provide for my family," he explains.

Launched on April 19, 2025, the Muda Wa Amani II project will continue until February 28, 2026. In addition to vocational training, it includes dialogue initiatives, conflict prevention, capacity building, civic education, and psychosocial support.