Somalia: U.S. Carries Out Airstrike On Al-Shabaab Near Kismayo, South of Somalia

Mogadishu, Somalia — The United States military said on Monday it carried out an airstrike against the Islamist group Al-Shabaab in coordination with the Somali government, targeting militants about 50 kilometres (30 miles) northeast of Kismayo, the interim capital of Somalia's Jubaland state.

In a statement, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) said the strike was conducted on December 14 as part of ongoing joint operations with the Somali National Army aimed at degrading the group's operational capabilities.

"The operation is part of continued efforts with our Somali partners to degrade Al-Shabaab's ability to threaten the United States, its personnel, and civilians," AFRICOM said, adding that specific details of the strike were being withheld for operational security reasons.

The targeted area lies in Lower Juba, a region where Al-Shabaab maintains a strong presence despite sustained military pressure from Somali forces backed by international partners.

Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda-linked group, has waged a deadly insurgency in Somalia for more than a decade and frequently carries out attacks targeting government officials, security forces and civilians.

The United States has intensified air operations in recent years in support of Somalia's campaign against the militants.