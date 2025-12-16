Rwanda: Bruce Melodie and the Ben Turn 'Healthy Rivalry' Into BK-Backed New Year Showdown

Musician Bruce Melodie has described the rivalry between himself and The Ben as a "healthy competition" that has pushed him to the limits.

For a long period, the two superstars were perceived to be at loggerheads, a situation that was often linked to tensions involving Bruce Melodie's manager Gael Karomba, popularly known as Coach Gael. The feud dominated Rwanda's entertainment headlines for nearly three years.

However, in August, The Ben and Coach Gael publicly reconciled, bringing an end to the long-running dispute that had divided fans and fueled debate within the local music industry.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

ALSO READ: The Ben breaks into tears in epic New Year Groove, album launch

While some critics argued that the rivalry negatively affected Rwandan music, Bruce Melodie clarified that there was never any personal animosity between him and The Ben. He likened their relationship to the competitive dynamic between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, adding that much of the tension was amplified by fans and the media.

The two artistes are now preparing for a joint concert scheduled for January 1, 2026, at BK Arena, ushering in the new year with what is expected to be one of the biggest shows in Rwanda's music industry.

"The rivalry between us has always been a healthy competition. This collaboration is actually what the music industry needs right now," Bruce Melodie told journalists during a press conference on Monday.

"When two giants come together, it elevates the entire industry and shows our fans that we can compete and still work together for the greater good of Rwandan music."

The highly anticipated Nu Year Groove concert is part of a broader collaboration agreement that will see the two stars work together across multiple events throughout 2026.

Asked about the decision to share the stage with his longtime rival, The Ben said the idea was driven by creative vision rather than rivalry.

"I saw the potential in what we could create together and decided to reach out. Bruce has incredible talent, and I thought, why not bring that energy onto one stage and give our fans something they've never seen before?" he said.

ALSO READ: THROUGH PICTURES: How The Ben's New Year Groove unfolded

The concert was initially planned for Amahoro Stadium but was later moved to BK Arena to create what The Ben described as "a more intimate yet electrifying atmosphere for fans."

Ahead of the show, the duo just announced plans to release new music that could feature in their joint performance. Bruce Melodie revealed that his upcoming song Munyakazi could drop before the concert. The track reflects his journey and explains why he embraces the nickname "Munyakazi" (the worker).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Entertainment Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Ben also confirmed he will release a new song titled Indabo Zange within five days, offering fans fresh music as anticipation builds toward the January concert.

More artistes to join the show

The Ben hinted at additional surprises, with potential additions of Mr Kagame and Gisa Cy'Inganzo.

"My team is still in talks to possibly include other artistes. We're working on finalising a few more names that will make this night truly unforgettable," he said.

The concert is sponsored by Bank of Kigali, which has reiterated its commitment to supporting Rwanda's creative industry.

Thabit Habineza, Bank of Kigali's Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager, said the institution views the creative sector as a key driver of economic and cultural growth.

"Bank of Kigali has been at the forefront of supporting artists and people in the creative scene, a sector often categorized as informal, yet one that holds immense potential," Habineza said.

"We are preparing products designed specifically for the creative industry to help artists manage their finances, access credit, and professionalize their craft. This concert is just one example of how we are investing in the future of Rwandan creativity."