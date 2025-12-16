South Africa: SA Rules Out Any Boycott of Trump's G20

Vincent Magwenya also suggests local ownership law could be amended to accommodate would-be foreign ICT investors like Starlink.

South Africa has encouraged other G20 member states to strongly express their rejection of the United States barring South Africa from participation in the US G20. But SA has not asked any other country to boycott America's G20 because America has not invited SA to participate.

President Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya made this clear in a press conference in Pretoria on Monday, 15 December 2025. He was speaking as the G20 sherpas - managers - were about to meet in Washington on Monday for the first meeting of the US G20 Presidency which took over from the SA G20 Presidency on 1 December. At least some G20 members were expected to raise their objections there about the exclusion of SA.

Mangwenya said: "We have strongly asserted that we don't need to be invited to G20 meetings. We are a full member of the G20. We are a founding member of the G20. Secondly, what the US is seeking to do is an affront to multilateralism, and it must be challenged and it must be rejected by all members of the G20.

"We've made that point quite clearly. We have been engaging all other members of the G20 on this matter....