Uganda: Panga Attacks Leave Ntungamo's Itojo Residents On the Edge

Fear and anxiety have spread across Ntungamo District following a spate of violent attacks by suspected panga-wielding criminals, which left at least four people seriously injured in Itojo Sub-county over the weekend.

The attacks, which occurred at different locations around 10pm, come barely days after similar incidents were reported in Kahunga and parts of Ntungamo Municipality, heightening concerns over rising insecurity and armed robbery in the district.

The victims have been identified as Dominic Muzurizi, Simon Kamukama, Francis Kamuntu, and another health worker from Itojo. All are currently nursing serious injuries after being assaulted, undressed and robbed by unknown attackers armed with pangas and knives.

According to Simon Kamukama, the attackers appeared intent on stealing and ensuring their victims had nothing of value left.

"They wanted money. They beat me up asking for money. I told them the money was in my pocket, and they undressed me," Kamukama said.

Dominic Muzurizi recounted that he was ambushed shortly after arriving in Itojo.

"At around 10pm, as I reached Itojo, I encountered panga men. They wanted to kill and steal. They beat me up and stole my phone and other things," Muzurizi said, adding that he was hit on the head. "They had pangas and knives."

Francis Kamuntu said he tried to resist but was overpowered by the attackers.

"I met men with pangas and knives. They squeezed me and beat me. When I tried to defend myself by boxing one, someone came from behind and slashed me with a panga from the back," Kamuntu said.

Residents say the attackers undress their victims to ensure they do not hide valuables, a tactic that has left the community living in fear.

"This has become a serious challenge in Itojo," said Naome Kachunchu, the Vice Chairperson of Rwempiri Cell

. "Last week they even stole all my clothes from the wire outside my house. We need security to avoid all this."

The violence has also left families traumatised.

"My husband and my in-law were assaulted last night. I am too scared," said Turyahabwe Kamukama. "We need more security."

The recent attacks follow earlier incidents in Kahunga and Ntungamo Municipality, where several residents were assaulted and left with serious injuries.

Locals now fear the violence could escalate if security is not urgently reinforced.

Residents are appealing to police and local authorities to increase night patrols and strengthen security measures to curb the growing threat of armed criminal gangs in the area.