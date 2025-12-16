Uganda: Pictures - Thousands Brave Rain to Welcome Museveni in Mubende

Thousands of supporters braved heavy rain on Sunday to welcome President Museveni at Kasambya Town Council in Mubende District, marking the start of the National Resistance Movement's (NRM) campaign tour in the Buganda sub-region.

Addressing the crowd, President Museveni reflected on Uganda's electoral history, noting that in the last election, the NRM lost approximately 2.7 million votes in Buganda. He attributed the losses to insufficient measures to protect votes.

"Since 1962, vote theft has been a challenge in our politics," Museveni said. "This time, the process was strengthened through biometric systems to prevent manipulation. The lesson is vigilance. Every supporter must turn up, vote, and protect the vote so that no one interferes with the people's decision."

The President's remarks come as the NRM intensifies efforts to secure voter turnout in key constituencies, emphasizing both participation and the safeguarding of electoral integrity.

Despite the rain, the turnout reflected strong enthusiasm among local supporters, many of whom waved NRM flags and chanted slogans in support of Museveni and the ruling party.