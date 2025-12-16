Southern Africa: Botswana and China Relations Flourish

Gaborone — Since the establishment of Botswana and China diplomatic relations in 1975, the two have expanded cooperation in agriculture, health care, education, infrastructure, digital construction and other fields with the total trade volume between the two countries increasing by 15.7 percent with an optimised trade structure in 2023.

Of significance, is the fact that diplomatic relations between China and Botswana have grown significantly in recent years, with Botswana becoming the 46th country on the continent to sign a Memorandum of Understanding on the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative in 2021.

Therefore, Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Dithapelo Keorapetse said Botswana-China relationship had made remarkable achievements over the years with Botswana indebted and grateful for the support and solidarity owing to the long-standing relationship with China.

Mr Keorapetse said this during a courtesy call by the Vice President of the International Department of the Chinese Communist Party, Mr Li Mingxiang on Thursday.

He said the fruitful development between Botswana and China relations, could not be achieved without the joint efforts of fellow Chinese compatriots in Botswana adding that the Chinese community in Botswana had been actively promoting friendship between the two countries.

As Botswana places great emphasis on growing its digital economy, Mr Keorapetse reiterated that the country was hopeful for China's assistance to accelerate the development of the digital economy by continuously providing human resources assistance such as training, scholarships and exchange programmes.

Furthermore, he reiterated Botswana's support for the One-China policy, adding that besides the formal government to government assistance, Botswana recognised the charitable contribution the Chinese community made to schools and communities across Botswana.

"It is pleasing to note that more Chinese companies are seizing investment opportunities in Botswana due to the country's stable, peaceful, friendly and profitable business environment," he said.

In further emphasing the strong bonds between the two countries, Mr Mingxiang said their friendly and cooperative relations were grounded on a solid foundation and enduring principles of mutual trust and respect.

He highlighted that China appreciated Botswana's adherence to the one-China principle as the two countries had coordinated their positions and reinforced mutual support on international and regional affairs to jointly safeguard their common interests.

"These principles have stood the test of time and circumstances, thus I strongly belief that Botswana and China will continue to collaborate toward a stronger partnership and prosperity into the future," he said.