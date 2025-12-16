Kenya: Teenager Stabbed to Death in Love Triangle Dispute in Bungoma

Nairobi — Police in Bungoma County have launched a manhunt for a suspect who fled after fatally stabbing a 19-year-old man during a confrontation allegedly sparked by a romantic dispute.

The incident, recorded under Occurrence Book (OB) 02 of December 14, 2025, was reported at Misikhu Police Station in Webuye East Sub-County.

According to police, the deceased, identified as Joseph Wafula, was attacked on the evening of December 13 in Kewa Village.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Preliminary investigations indicate that Joseph had left home at around 6:00 pm in the company of his nephew, Joshua Wamalwa, 20, heading to Kewa Village to meet his girlfriend, identified as Purity.

Upon arrival, they reportedly found Purity standing by the roadside with another man, later identified as Sammy.

A confrontation ensued after Joseph questioned Sammy about talking to his girlfriend.

"Sammy then removed a knife from his trouser and stabbed Joseph on the left hip and the left thigh and he fell down while bleeding profusely," police said.

In a desperate attempt to save his life, Joshua borrowed a mobile phone and contacted the deceased's mother, Penina Munguti, who rushed to the scene and took her son to Lugulu Hospital. However, Joseph succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Officers visited the scene of the incident, and the body was later transferred to Lugulu Hospital Mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination.

The suspect reportedly fled immediately after the attack.

Police said efforts to trace and arrest him are ongoing, with the case now being handled by the Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer (SCCIO) in Webuye.