Malawi: Dowa Farmers Hail Government's Timely Fertiliser Delivery Under FISP

Farmers in Dowa District have applauded the government for the swift and affordable provision of fertiliser through the Farm Input Subsidy Programme (FISP), calling it a lifeline in the fight against food insecurity.

Masta Jevala, a first-time FISP beneficiary from Chilombo Village, Traditional Authority Msakambewa, said the programme has prioritised ultra-poor households, giving hope to smallholder farmers struggling to make ends meet.

"Many of us cannot afford fertiliser at market prices, which are currently around K175,000 for NPK and K165,000 for UREA. As a first-time beneficiary, I am very grateful. For years, I struggled to grow maize to feed my family. This year, my story will be different," Jevala told reporters.

Youth farmers, who are widely recognized as the backbone of Malawi's economy, have also significantly benefited. Rahaby Chandamale from Kakowa Village, T.A. Msakambewa, said she was excited to purchase subsidised fertiliser, projecting that her yields would ensure food security at home and generate surplus for school fees for her child.

Dowa's Director of Agriculture Services, Chikumbutso Liwonde, expressed satisfaction with this year's smooth rollout, attributing success to the new selection criteria.

"So far, we haven't experienced issues with ID mismatches or network challenges. The beneficiaries listed are the ones accessing fertiliser," Liwonde said, praising the operational efficiency.

To improve access, mobile markets have been strategically set up to serve remote areas without nearby distribution points.

In total, 48,000 farmers in Dowa are expected to benefit from FISP this season, each receiving a 50kg bag of UREA and NPK at a heavily subsidised K10,000 per bag, far below prevailing market rates.

Farmers describe the programme as transformational, with the potential to not only secure their food supply but also boost incomes, support education, and strengthen livelihoods, underscoring FISP's central role in Malawi's fight against hunger.