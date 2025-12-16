Malawi: 'We Choose Joy Over Tears' - Leston Mulli Honours His Late Father By Celebrating Life

Renowned businessman Leston Mulli has urged Malawians to remember loved ones with joy and gratitude, saying celebrating life helps families cope better with loss and mental health challenges.

Speaking after the Mulli Memorial Show held over the weekend at Horo Ground in Phalombe, Mulli said grief is natural but should not overshadow the good memories left behind by those who have passed on.

"I am not happy that my father is late, but we choose to celebrate the good life he lived," Mulli said. "Remembering him with prayer, food and happiness helps us heal as a family and as a community."

The memorial show, which honours the late Lacton Mulli--founder of MBL Holdings and a respected business figure--drew a large crowd from Phalombe and surrounding districts. A free performance by the Black Missionaries Band transformed the event into a joyful celebration, with music and dancing filling the grounds.

Mulli said such gatherings also raise awareness about mental health, which he noted continues to affect families and businesses across the country.

"This event is about togetherness. People share food, drinks and music as we remember our father every year," he said.

Born in 1944, Lacton Mulli built a business empire known for creating jobs and supporting communities. Although he died on 22 December 2006, his legacy remains strong.

Mulli said focusing on positive memories allows families and communities to move forward with strength.

"Grief will always be there, but celebrating life helps people heal and continue," he said.