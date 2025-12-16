Kenya: City Hall Okays Two Monthly Menstrual Health Days for Women Staff

16 December 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Executive Committee approved the introduction of two monthly Menstrual Health Days for women employees, formally adopting the policy as part of Nairobi City County's human resource framework.

The approval follows a cabinet session chaired by Governor Johnson Sakaja, which proposed anchoring menstrual health support within the county's HR policies to improve staff wellbeing and boost productivity.

Other countries with established menstrual leave entitlements include Zambia, Japan and South Korea where the Labour Standards Act requires employers to grant one day of menstrual leave per month.

Indonesia provides for two statutory days, taken on the first and second days of menstruation when pain is reported, while Spain introduced a similar measure in 2023.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.