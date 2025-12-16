Kenya: City Hall Okays Two Monthly Menstrual Health Days for Women Staff

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Executive Committee approved the introduction of two monthly Menstrual Health Days for women employees, formally adopting the policy as part of Nairobi City County's human resource framework.

The approval follows a cabinet session chaired by Governor Johnson Sakaja, which proposed anchoring menstrual health support within the county's HR policies to improve staff wellbeing and boost productivity.

Other countries with established menstrual leave entitlements include Zambia, Japan and South Korea where the Labour Standards Act requires employers to grant one day of menstrual leave per month.

Indonesia provides for two statutory days, taken on the first and second days of menstruation when pain is reported, while Spain introduced a similar measure in 2023.