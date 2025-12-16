Africa: Namibia Ranked 5th in Africa On Dealing With Money Laundering

16 December 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia has been ranked among the top five countries in Africa in dealing with money laundering and financial crime risk exposures.

Financial Intelligence Centre director Bryan Eiseb says the country improved from a rating of 5.09 in 2023 to 4.89 in 2024, and now to 4.78 in 2025.

Downward scores indicate improvement, on a scale where 10 is the worst and zero is the best score.

"This sustained improvement affirms Namibia's commitment to safeguarding the integrity of its financial system.

The reforms undertaken across the national anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism ecosystem are producing measurable, internationally recognised results," says Eiseb.

The rating was in the 2025 Basel Anti-Money Laundering and Financial Crime Risk Index score.

