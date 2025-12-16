Uganda: Stanbic Black Pirates Present Treble-Winning Trophies to Next Radio

The Stanbic Black Pirates Rugby Club, in partnership with Next Radio, on Tuesday visited Next Media Park as part of their media partner appreciation tour, celebrating a remarkable season in which the club secured three major titles.

The Pirates were crowned 2025 Uganda National League Champions, 2025 Uganda Cup Champions and 2025 Rujumba 7s Champions, completing a historic treble.

The delegation was led by Club Chairman Canowira Daniel and included Club Vice Captain Alex Aturinda, Club Vice Chairman James Byaruhanga, Club Coach Marvin Odong, Club Secretary Akena Dickens, Stanbic Black Pirates player Roy Kizito, fans' representative Daniel Abaasa, and Brand Manager Next Creata Tracy Ikopit.

They were received by Martha Ayedo, Brand Manager at Next Radio, who praised the team for its consistency, discipline and outstanding performance throughout the season.

The trophies were later presented to Next Media Group Chief Marketing Officer and Ventures, Joy Mwangi, who received them on behalf of Group CEO Kin Kariisa.

In her remarks, Mwangi said the Pirates' excellence on the pitch mirrors the ambition of Next Media to elevate rugby through stronger storytelling and wider coverage.

"Next Radio is proud to stand with the Stanbic Black Pirates. Your success motivates us to amplify rugby even more. Going forward, we are committed to giving rugby through the Pirates a bigger platform, more consistent coverage and stronger storytelling," she said.

The visit reaffirmed the strong partnership between the Stanbic Black Pirates and Next Radio under the Next Media Group, as both parties look ahead to further growing the profile of rugby in Uganda.