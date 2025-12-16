Uganda: High Court Opens Hearing in Namanve Land Dispute Involving Tycoon Kirumira

The High Court in Mukono has commenced hearing a long-running land dispute involving businessman Godfrey Kirumira, Liberty Inland Container Depot (ICD), and Capital Ventures International Limited (CVIL) over ownership of an 85-acre parcel of land located in Namanve Industrial Park.

The matter came before Justice Stephen Mubiru on December 12, 2025, where court heard that the disputed land, Plot 393 Block 113, was originally registered in the name of Liberty ICD.

According to Liberty ICD's lawyer, Esau Insingoma, CVIL borrowed Shs 520 million from Kirumira in June 2017 and deposited Liberty ICD's land title as security for the loan.

Insingoma told court that CVIL allegedly defaulted on the loan, prompting a series of transactions that culminated in the contested ownership of the land.

Court further heard that Liberty ICD disputes the legality of the transfer of its land title, maintaining that it neither authorized nor consented to the use of its property as collateral for the loan advanced to CVIL.

The company argues that any subsequent dealings affecting the land were fraudulent and unlawful.

On his part, Kirumira maintains that the transaction was conducted lawfully and that he acted in good faith as a lender, relying on documentation presented to him at the time of the loan agreement.

Kirumira, who is also Namibia's honorary consul, contends that he followed due process in enforcing his rights after CVIL failed to meet its repayment obligations.

Capital Ventures International Limited, meanwhile, is accused of misrepresentation and abuse of trust in the handling of the land title, claims it has previously denied.

The disputed land is situated within Namanve Industrial Park, a prime industrial zone under the supervision of the Uganda Investment Authority, making the case one of significant commercial interest.

Justice Mubiru adjourned the matter to allow parties continue presenting their evidence and submissions, as the court seeks to determine the lawful ownership of the contested property.