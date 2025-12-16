Tunisia Observes 15th Anniversary of Outbreak of Revolution

Tunis — Tunisia observes, on Wednesday 17 December, the 15th anniversary of the outbreak of the Tunisian Revolution, a defining turning point in the country's contemporary history.

This foundational event initiated profound political and social transformations whose repercussions continue to shape the country's trajectory today.

The revolution ignited on 17 December 2010 in the governorate of Sidi Bouzid (south-west), triggered by an incident that catalysed widespread popular mobilisation. Within weeks, the movement expanded nationwide, culminating in the fall of the regime of Zine El Abidine Ben Ali on 14 January 2011, after 23 years in power.

Throughout this period, demands for freedom, dignity, and social justice resonated across the country, subsequently crystallising as the core principles underpinning a complex political transition.

This process was characterised by major constitutional and legislative reforms, the institutionalisation of regular electoral cycles, and a fundamental reconfiguration of the political landscape and civil society.

Nonetheless, the transition has been accompanied by fluctuating socio-economic indicators, fueling sustained debate over the past decade regarding the tangible fulfilment of the revolution's goals, notably regarding regional development, employment, and living standards.

Until 2021, the Revolution Day was commemorated on 14 January, the date of President Ben Ali's departure. However, following the election of President Kais Saied, a presidential decree published in the Official Journal in 2021 established 17 December as the official National Day of the Revolution.

President Saied, during his first visit to Sidi Bouzid following his 2019 election, affirmed that the anniversary of the Revolution's outbreak, not its culmination, should be honoured nationally.

At a Council of Ministers meeting on 15 January 2022, he reiterated this stance, explicitly stating that the National Day of the Revolution corresponds to 17 December, and described 14 January 2011 as an "operation aimed at salvaging the regime." He further recalled events of 24 December 2010, indicating that "calls for the regime's downfall emerged after the deaths of two youths in Menzel Bouzayane (Sidi Bouzid Governorate), marking the moment when socioeconomic grievances evolved into political demands."

Since then, governorates across the Republic, particularly Sidi Bouzid, the cradle of the Revolution, have observed the day through official and grassroots commemorations, including cultural and historical activities, photographic exhibitions, and symbolic marches retracing key milestones since December 2010.

Amid these commemorations, diverse political, civic, and citizen-led initiatives continue to assess the Revolution's legacy, striving to safeguard fundamental freedoms, consolidate the rule of law, uphold equality before the law, and promote equal opportunity, all central tenets of the 2010-2011 uprising.

Accelerating structural economic reforms and improving social indicators remain pressing challenges, especially in regions that formed the epicentre of revolutionary protest.

Successive administrations have sought to steer the national economy out of protracted crisis, a situation experts attribute primarily to deep-seated structural inefficiencies, compounded by adverse global conditions and major external shocks, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this connection, the current government reports "visible signs of economic recovery."

Addressing the Parliament during the presentation of the Government Statement on the 2026 State Budget, Prime Minister Sara Zaafrani Zenzri stated that "the national economy is on a clear path to recovery." She outlined an official growth target of 3.3% for 2026, projecting a corresponding 7.4% increase in per capita income.

She further pointed out that real GDP expanded by 3.2% in the second quarter of 2025, compared with 1.4% over the same period in 2024.

These assessments align broadly with World Bank projections, which indicate that Tunisia is gradually emerging from years of stagnation, with GDP growth forecast at approximately 2.1% in 2026 and an estimated 2.4-2.6% in 2025, driven chiefly by improved agricultural output, alongside recoveries in construction and tourism. Growth is expected to stabilise at around 2.4% in both 2026 and 2027.

As underscored by the Prime Minister in her parliamentary address, the State remains committed to reinforcing its social role and advancing social justice, prioritising job creation, unemployment reduction, the eradication of precarious employment, the empowerment of persons with disabilities, and the strengthening of social security systems, alongside health and education sectors.

English by Ben Dhaou Nejiba