South Africa: Bird Flu Drove Chicken Prices Up and They're Not Coming Down

A bird flu outbreak in Cape Town between September and October forced chicken sellers to source from Bloemfontein, adding transport costs.

Prices increased from R450 to R500 for five chickens and R850 to R900 for ten, with delivery costs adding another R500 per trip.

Chicken buyers in Cape Town are complaining about increased prices, believing that sellers want a share of their Christmas bonus money.

Nolukholo Plati, a chicken seller, said prices have increased because chickens are not cheap anymore.

"Between September and October, we had a problem with bird flu in Cape Town. There were no chickens. Some of us had to travel to Bloemfontein to get chickens, and there is no way the price can remain the same because there is petrol money," said Plati.

They were spending more than R1,500 on diesel for a trip to and from Bloemfontein.

"A week ago, I sold more than 25 chickens because now people are buying for their families in the Eastern Cape," said Plati.

Even after the bird flu was over, farmers increased their prices.

"I was selling five chickens for R450 and 10 for R850, but the price has increased to R500 for five chickens and R900 for 10 chickens. I am sorry if they feel we increased prices without thinking about them," said Plati.

They are also doing deliveries for their customers.

"We not only travel to other provinces to get chickens, but we also do deliveries. We hire cars to help us so customers can get their chickens on time. That also needs money because if you don't have your own car, you have to hire one. You will use money either way because you have to buy petrol or pay the amount the car owner asks," said Plati.

The delivery costs differ depending on the car owner and how risky the area is.

"Some charge R500 for doing deliveries because they will be moving from one area to another. That's another reason for increases in our product," said Plati.

Yonela Dyantyi will be having a ceremony and was planning to buy more than 10 chickens.

"They are expensive, and most of us will have to go buy chicken in supermarkets. What is confusing is that the prices change every time, but that change doesn't see it decreasing. It keeps increasing," said Dyantyi.