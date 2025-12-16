South Africa: KZN Unity Government Survives Chaos As Motion Against Premier Fails

The MK party motion of no confidence against Premier Thami Ntuli failed after all unity government parties voted against it despite disruption inside the legislature.

Police escorted MK party members out of the chamber after singing, dancing and pushing officers to stop an open vote over claims of intimidation.

The provincial government of unity in KwaZulu-Natal survived a major political showdown after a motion of no confidence against Premier Thami Ntuli failed on Monday.

The motion was brought by the uMkhonto Wesizwe party and supported by the Economic Freedom Fighters. It was opposed by the Democratic Alliance, African National Congress, Inkatha Freedom Party and National Freedom Party.

Ntuli, who was an IFP member, kept his position after every party in the unity government voted against the motion. The MK party needed 41 votes to remove him but only held 37 seats in the provincial legislature.

Slindile Seme of the MK party argued that as the party with the most votes, the MK party deserved to lead the province.

"We can stand here and fool ourselves by claiming that the government of provincial unity was the will of the people, but we all know that the people of KZN voted for the MK party. People of KZN never voted to bring white people to power; you're robbing us," she said.

Proceedings were brought to a standstill when Speaker Nontembeko Boyce refused to allow a secret ballot. MK party members, joined by EFF members, sang and danced inside the chamber to prevent the vote from continuing.

Boyce repeatedly warned members to return to their seats and said those who refused would be removed. When the protest continued, police were called into the chamber to escort the disruptive members out.

MK party members pushed back against police officers as they were removed from the sitting. Despite the chaos and delays, the motion of no confidence was eventually put and failed.

Before the disruption, members of the MK party and the EFF argued in favour of removing Ntuli.

EFF member Mongezi Twala said the unity government had failed to deliver services to the people of KwaZulu-Natal.

Twala said youth unemployment remained catastrophic and that the provincial government had no clear economic plan. He criticised failures in housing, water supply, electricity, roads and sanitation, and said crime remained at crisis levels across the province.

Meanwhile, National Freedom Party member Mbali Shinga rejected the motion and said it was driven by political noise rather than principle.

"True leadership is not proven in moments of excitement, but in restraint. The NFP rises today guided by principle, not political convenience," said Shinga.

She said the NFP would remain part of the unity government.

African National Congress member Siboniso Duma also opposed the motion. He said the legislature had 80 seats and that removing a premier required 40 plus one votes.