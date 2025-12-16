South Africa: Abathembu King to Meet Zuma and King Misuzulu in KZN

AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo will visit KwaZulu-Natal from Wednesday to Friday for meetings with former president Jacob Zuma and King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

The visit aims to strengthen unity between royal houses and discuss national issues, traditional leadership and the king's planned visit to Israel.

AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo will head to KwaZulu-Natal this week for a series of high-level meetings with former president Jacob Zuma and Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

The working visit will take place from Wednesday to Friday. It is part of efforts to strengthen relations between traditional leadership institutions in South Africa.

The visit was confirmed by AbaThembu senior royal adviser and ambassador at large, advocate Matthew Mpahlwa. He said the meetings are focused on unity, cooperation and shared challenges facing royal houses.

Mpahlwa said the king wants to promote closer ties between traditional leaders across the country. He said this includes working together on nation-building, social cohesion and improving the lives of communities.

During the meeting with former president Jacob Zuma, King Dalindyebo will reflect on issues of national importance. These include governance, leadership and the role of traditional leaders in supporting democracy and development in South Africa.

Mpahlwa said the discussion will also allow the king to draw on Zuma's experience in promoting dialogue and stability in the country. One of the key topics expected to come up is King Dalindyebo's visit to Israel.

The meeting with King Misuzulu kaZwelithini will focus on reinforcing the historic bonds between the Thembu and Zulu nations. Mpahlwa said the two kings will discuss ways to strengthen cooperation between their royal houses.

They are also expected to talk about shared challenges and opportunities facing traditional leadership in modern South Africa.

Mpahlwa said King Dalindyebo sees the visit as part of an ongoing commitment to respectful dialogue and constructive engagement. He said the king believes strong partnerships between traditional leaders can help advance the interests of traditional communities.

The visit is also aimed at contributing positively to broader national and international discussions involving traditional leadership.