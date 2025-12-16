Sudan: UNDP Completes Training Program for Small Business Owners in Al-Gadarif

15 December 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has completed its plan to fund capacity-building courses on the credit guarantee system and financial literacy for small business owners. The programme was implemented in partnership with Al-Ibda'a Bank for Microfinance in Al-Gadarif state.

The UNDP Representative at the Al-Gadarif office, Ms. Amina Tamim, told SUNA that several courses were conducted in Al-Guraysha and Western Al-Galabat localities, as well as in Al-Gadarif town.

Ms. Tamim explained that the programme aims to connect entrepreneurs with microfinance institutions to equip them with production and project management skills, forming a foundation for boosting the economy and increasing the national gross domestic product through the credit guarantee system. She noted that the programme trained approximately 400 participants across four states--Al-Gadarif, Kassala, Northern, and White Nile--at a rate of 100 participants per state.

Director of Partnerships at Al-Ibda'a Bank, Ms. Noha Al-Zain, said the courses focused on introducing projects before financing and aimed at enhancing capacities while training participants in economic approaches through product quality improvement, business registration, and marketing via electronic platforms.

According to Ms. Al-Zein, facilitators Mr. Issa Mohamed Mahjoub and Ms. Umayma Ahmed Mohamed worked diligently to teach participants project planning, risk analysis, feasibility studies, marketing mix, operational budgets, and how to prepare them effectively.

