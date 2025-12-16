Uganda: AFCON 2025 - Nile Special, Multichoice, MTN Momo Launch Nationwide Fan Experience to Rally Behind Uganda Cranes

<Uganda is gearing up to rally behind the Uganda Cranes with a bold, fan-first nationwide campaign powered by three leading brands, Nile Special, MultiChoice Uganda, and MTN MoMo.

The campaign was officially launched at the Nile Breweries Head Offices in Luzira, marking the beginning of a countrywide movement to unite fans as the Uganda Cranes head to Morocco for Africa's biggest football tournament.

This milestone marks Uganda's eighth qualification, reigniting the passion that has defined the Cranes' historic journey - from the legendary 1978 AFCON run, where Uganda finished runners-up to hosts Ghana, to the vibrant 2017 and 2019 appearances.

Through its flagship brand Nile Special, Nile Breweries reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to the national team, building on iconic campaigns such as Cranes Na Mutima to once again mobilise nationwide belief in the Cranes.

The initiative brings together Nile Special's limited-edition "One Nation, One Team, One Beer" Uganda Cranes Fans' Jersey and immersive fan activations, MultiChoice Uganda's premium Africa Cup of Nations broadcasts and nationwide watch parties, and MTN MoMo's seamless digital payment solutions at all fan experiences.

Together, the three brands are creating a unified experience that celebrates football, culture, and national pride.

"As the home of African football, MultiChoice Uganda is proud to partner in this national celebration," said Colin Asiimwe, Head of Marketing, MultiChoice Uganda.

"AFCON is more than a tournament; it is a cultural moment that brings Ugandans together. Our role is to ensure fans experience every match in the best possible way through premium SuperSport broadcasts and vibrant watch parties hosted jointly by MultiChoice Uganda and Nile Special, and supported by MTN MoMo across the country. For fans watching from home, we have made it easy to get connected. Pay shs25,000 for a DStv decoder or shs19,000 for a GOtv decoder and enjoy the Cranes and all the action from Morocco."

Nile Special unveiled the centrepiece of the campaign - the limited-edition Uganda Cranes Fans' Jersey, designed to symbolise unity and national pride. Fans who purchase a Nile Special four-pack or bucket can participate in the "Penalty for Pride" challenge for a chance to win the jersey instantly.

"This jersey is more than match-day fashion; it is a national statement," said Eric Malinga, Brand Manager, Nile Special.

"We designed it to reflect the identities and pride of Ugandans everywhere - from Kampala to Gulu, Fort Portal to Arua. Football is emotional and communal, and this activation lets fans experience that thrill. Whether you score or miss, Nile Special ensures every fan walks away a winner."

MTN MoMo joins the partnership to ensure a seamless and stress-free fan experience.

"Football brings people together, and our role is to make the experience smooth," said John Paul Okwi, Manager - Sponsorships and Events, MTN.

"With MTN MoMo powering payments at the watch parties, fans can focus on cheering for the Cranes. From food and drinks to merchandise, we are ensuring convenience and secure transactions. We are proud to collaborate with Nile Special and MultiChoice Uganda to deliver a world-class experience for Ugandans who cannot travel to Morocco."